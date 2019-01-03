If you enjoyed Marlon Brando movies, you’re going to love this about the Godfather

When you think about old thrillers, you’d probably include Mario Puzo’s Godfather on your list. While Puzo’s book was undoubtedly an excellent read, the Francis Ford Coppola directed film of the same name is equally amazing. Marlon Brando’s role as Don Vito Corleone has been immortalised by some incredible acting. Brando is a legend in his trade, having worked on several other films such as Last Tango in Paris, The Missouri Breaks and Apocalypse Now. However, there was a secret to Brando’s unique acting, and Irish actor and singer Richard Harris revealed what it was.

Harris acknowledged that Brando was one of the greatest actors of all time, being able to pick up almost any role thrown at him, except probably, comedic roles. Speaking in an interview about how actors developed their style, Harris opened up about how Marlon perfected himself. “Marlon developed this style of acting because in some strange way, he either didn’t want to because of his method upbringing – everything should be real – his lines – or else, he actually couldn’t remember lines,” said Harris.

Richard Harris talks about Marlon Brando's secret acting technique. pic.twitter.com/HlSwpRMyYr — Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) January 2, 2019

Harris added that when Marlon acted, there used to be a board, hidden away from the camera, with the lines written on them. Apparently, Marlon developed that ‘Brandonian’ look because he looked away from the camera to look at the board. “He’s talking to you in a scene and suddenly he’d do this…,” said Harris, mimicking Brando. “That’s because he’s reading the lines,” he added, before going on to show how Brando adapted his acting during a particular scene from Julius Caesar.

Well, all actors have a quirk, and that was Marlon’s. But we don’t think that made him anything less of an actor. In fact, some of us love him for ‘that’ Brandonian look.