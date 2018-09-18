‘Immortal’ Rihanna thanked by pregnant model

A heavily pregnant Slick Woods had walked the ramp for a show and later went into labour. The model thanked her boss, the “multifaceted, immortal” Rihanna for picking her out for the Savage X underwear range for the New York Fashion Week, as per her post on Instagram. Rihanna shared the thank you note on her social media page later.

A separate post by the 22-year-old model showed off the dress she wore for the show. The dress was a bodysuit with elaborate cut-outs, pasties, along with stockings and pair of heels. In the note shared by Riri, Slick went inspirational and said if she can do whatever she wants and so can anyone else.

This will be Slick’s first child along with her boyfriend Adonis Bosso, who is also a model. Confirming the birth of their son on social media, Bosso shared a picture of the child and captioned it ‘Fatherhood.’ According to reports, Slick had mentioned that she would name her first child Saphir. Sometime back in August, Rihanna had shared a photo with Slick, adding that she cannot wait to meet the child.

“I have a lot of respect for those women and those who choose to continue to work and get it done while being pregnant,” the Rihanna had told Elle. “I have a lot of respect for Slick and every other pregnant woman working until their due date,” she added.