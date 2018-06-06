In memory of Kate Spade: Hollywood divas who loved her designs....

Kate Brosnahan Spade, who created an iconic, accessible handbag line that bridged Main Street and high-end fashion, hanged herself from the ceiling in on Tuesday at her Manhattan apartment.

Incidentally, Spade who launched her namesake label in 1993 was famous for her colorful, cheerful designs, which often incorporated eye-catching prints, bright shades and embellishments. Even after exiting the company in 2007, the designer's signature aesthetic remained in place, and made Kate Spade designs a young Hollywood favorite. So in her memory, here's the list Kate’s loyal customer from Hollywood.

1. The sensational singer, Taylor Swift in a Kate Spade New York dress at KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball in 2012.

2. Anna Kendrick rocking a figure-hugging floral dress, pumps and bag at the brand's presentation in 2014.

3. Bella Thorne flashing herself like a pink babe at the Winter's Tale world premiere in 2014.

4.Emma Roberts in a Spade Signature New York dress at press dinner in LA.

5. Freida Pinto in a white top and skirt at the 2015 Social Good Summit at 92Y.

6. Fresh as a daisy, Kate Middleton dressed in Kate Spade, celebrating World Mental Health Day in 2016

.

7. Kerry Washington looking effortlessly stylish in a polka dot dress at a Variety awards show in 2012.

8. Lauren Conrad in a quirky cute looking Spade dress at the brand's fashion show in 2012.

9. Last but not the least, GOT fame, Maisie Williams looking all cute in top, shorts and bag at Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015.

RIP, Kate Spade!