In Pictures: Jon Snow and Ygritte get hitched and this is the sassiest off-screen GoT wedding ever!

And now, Jon Snow will know everything, in contrast to the constant jibe by Ygritte, who said, "You know nothing, Jon Snow." In the alternate world, Ygritte is alive and happy, and has been dating Jon for a long time, who has come back from the death and is now the King of The North. We are talking about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie who played the part in HBO's successful historical fantasy series. The two have finally tied the knot, and the pictures prove that this is one sassy wedding, definitely not the Red Wedding. And yes, most of the GoT stars were there too, to bless the happy, happy couple.

Here are the pictures.

All suited up, for the big day, we present the groom; Jon Snow aka Kit Harington

And here's introducing the vivacious bride; Ygritte aka Rose Leslie

The happiness radiates as she walks towards the aisle, hand in hand with her father

Arya Stark and Sansa Stark approve, even if the sister-in-law is a wildling. Seen here are Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams who play the Stark sisters.

In this alternate world, Robb Stark is very much alive and makes a dashing Scottish appearance at the brothers' wedding. Richard Madden's style is surely maddeningly HOT!

Hey, Samwell Tarly and Gendry made it to the wedding too, with Robb photo-bombing royally. LOL! Seen here are actors John Bradley and Joe Dempsie.

And Tyrion Lannister is here to raise a toast. Peter Dinklage makes a splashing entrance.

How could the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen be not a part of the wedding? You see, in the alternate life, she is not in love with Jon.

Seen here is Emilia Clarke.

And they ran off to their happily ever after, to write another story in another era, where they are together, forever.

Congratulations, Kit and Rose. <3