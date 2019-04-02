In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron Man patch up

Ranjini Maitra April 02 2019, 11.13 pm April 02 2019, 11.13 pm

Captain America: Civil War, in 2016, quite clearly told us that Captain America and Iron Man, two of our favourite superheroes, were not being in best of the terms. That's a long time, right? And probably even longer for two powerful superheroes to pursue with their grudges. Hence, in the recently released trailer of Avengers: Endgame, the two are in for a reunion! Their patch up didn't happen in Avengers: Infinity War. But here they are, shaking hands!

The Avengers: Endgame trailer is rather on a serious note, far from the fun elements and wit that Marvel films offer. The men and women are on a serious mission to save the planet, and they are sans jokes here! As they put it, "It is not about how much time we lost, but how much we have left". It comes to an end with Iron Man, Captain America and Thor together approaching Thanos. That is the second big thing, revealed for you! This is also touted to be the last film of the Marvel cinematic universe and we got no clues as to how the new universe would look like. This also marks a wrap for all events shown in all Marvel films released through the past decade.

We earlier reported that director Joe Russo was in India, as part of the Endgame's global press tour and had an extremely interesting revelation under his tour. “India is incredibly important. It’s the fastest growing market in the world for Marvel," he said, stressing the importance of the Indian market. But that was not all. We asked him whether he had plans to work with an Indian actor, and Priyanka Chopra was his answer! “I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet,' he said. Priyanka in a Marvel film would indeed be a thing to look forward to!

Meanwhile, the rest of the Endgame unfolds on April 26th. Keep pondering over, 'Do you trust me?...I do.'...!