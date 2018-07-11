Indiana Jones 5: Disney pushes back release date by a year, makes big announcements for other films

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that the release of Indiana Jones 5 has been pushed back by a year. The movie will now be hitting the screens in 2021. As per the reports in The Hollywood Reporter, the production was slowed down because of issues with the script. Owing to the same, the new release date has now moved to July 9, 2021, from the original July 19, 2019.

Stephen Spielberg is hired to direct the fifth edition of the popular film series and Harrison Ford will be reprising his role. On July 2021, Ford will turn 79. In June, Jonathan Kasdan, co-screenwriter of Solo: A Star Wars Story, was called in to assist in writing the film.

Disney had announcements for a few other films as well. The company said that the Dwayne Johnson-starring Jungle Cruise will release on October 11, 2019, and Maleficent 2, starring Angelina Jolie will release on May 29, 2020.

The November 21 release, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will get a title tweak and from now on will be known as Ralph Breaks the Internet, per reports.

Meanwhile, Marvel enthusiasts can rejoice as THR reports that an untitled film from the studio will open earlier than its initial release date of July 30, 2021. The new date is February 12, 2021, and on July 30 of that year, the studio plans to release another film instead.