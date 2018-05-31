INDICTED! Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein formally charged on RAPE

Producer of many Hollywood movies, Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape and criminal sexual act. On Wednesday, this announcement was made by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. He said in a statement, “This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged.”

Last Friday, the film producer was charged on two counts of rape and one which involves a criminal sexual act. These charges are related to incidents dating back to 2004 and 2013.

The statement by Vance suggests that Weinstein has been charged for rape in the first and third degree along with a criminal sexual act in the first degree. If he is convicted on these charges, then he could face an imprisonment between five to 25 years.

Weinstein has denied these accusations and his lawyer said that he would be pleading as not guilty. Stated Brafman, "We remind everyone that an indictment is merely a formal accusation. Mr Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies. We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr Weinstein to be acquitted."

Just hours before the announcement, a statement from Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said, “After being unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him before the grand jury, Mr. Weinstein's attorneys decided there was not sufficient time to properly prepare Mr. Weinstein.”

The statement even added that Vance was under political pressure to secure a conviction. On Friday, the 66-year-old agreed to provide bail of $1 million, wear an electronic monitor which tracks his location, surrender his passport and only confine his travel to New York state and Connecticut.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has taken not just Hollywood, but the whole world by storm. As more and more incidents came to surface, the murky details made everyone recoil. We hope that justice prevails.