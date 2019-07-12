Mirror July 12 2019, 5.38 pm July 12 2019, 5.38 pm

Irina Shayk admitted she's 'not perfect' as she opened up in her first interview since her split from Bradley Cooper. The stunning model talked about her insecurities, the public's obsession with her private life, marriage, and motherhood as she posed for Bazaar.com's summer digital cover. The brunette beauty, who recently split from actor Bradley, poses for the cover in an elaborate puffy pink skirt, with a huge white mesh lining, and a matching crop top.

Her short locks are sleek and tucked behind one ear. In another sexy shot, Irina poses topless, wearing nothing but a long pink skirt and black sandals. She stands up against a mirror and folds her arms across her chest to maintain her modesty. And in a stunning black and white image, Irina, 33, sits with a towel wrapped around her hair and a robe hanging off her shoulders as she looks off to the side. She sits behind a chess board, with a coffee cup sat next to her on the table.

Irina, who shares daughter Lea with Bradley, opened up to the mag about her insecurities. She said, "I'm not perfect. I have bad skin days and bad hair days. Sometimes I don't look like a model. I'm just a real human being… If somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don't judge anyone. But I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect. But I'm not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn't exist. I'm going to have wrinkles and I have wrinkles. You just have to accept the idea of aging and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it. In life we have to let it go and understand it's a human process not to be perfect."

Irina said she understands why the public wants to know about her private life. She said, "I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess." Speaking about motherhood, she added, "You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie. Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, that you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't… Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that… I really believe if you love something, you can prioritise your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life."