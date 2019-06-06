In Com Staff June 06 2019, 1.40 pm June 06 2019, 1.40 pm

Irina Shayk has, reportedly, moved out of boyfriend Bradley Cooper 's £3.6m mansion after their romance hit the rocks. The model is said to have left the 44-year-old actor's Los Angeles home after their four-year romance began to cool off. Irina, 33, reportedly moved out of the house with the couple's two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

An insider told The Sun, "Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It’s not looking like there’s much long left for the two of them together." It's been reported in the US that the couple's relationship was "hanging on by a thread".