If Russian model Irina Shayk is heartbroken by her split from actor Bradley Cooper, she certainly isn't showing it. The stunning model threw up a post on Instagram with her hands in the air, looking at the sky. Although she is celebrating the 4th of July, many fans have interpreted this as a sign of freedom from Cooper. One writing, "I know what's on your mind, "freeedoooooooom! "Another wrote, "Free and happy."

Here, check out the post:

View this post on Instagram Happy 4 Th ⛱ A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 4, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

After months of break-up rumours between the couple, they finally announced their spilt in June after four years together. Gossip of a fling between Cooper and Lady Gaga during their filming of A Star Is Born, was quickly shot down by the pop singer stating that her and Cooper 'were NOT' in a relationship. But it seemed that the fire had already been ignited. Irina initiated the split claiming she 'didn't feel she was getting the commitment she wanted' a source told Entertainment Tonight.