Is Angelina Jolie dating a real estate agent?

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a real-estate agent. The 42-year-old apparently told her friends that though she isn’t ready to date, 'she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real-estate agent'. A source speaking to eonline.com said that he isn’t a celebrity or a high profile person.

"Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie was in a very bad place after her split from Brad. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful," added the source.

However, some sources speaking to People and Us Weekly claimed that Jolie isn’t dating a real estate agent or anyone else. “Yes, she has hung out with a couple of guys over the last year, but it’s extremely low-key,” a source told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s former husband, Brad Pitt has moved on and it seems quite unlikely that the couple will ever reconcile. Things between the couple had ended in a poor way. The source added that they had even tried therapy with their six children but now they can barely be in the same room.

On the other hand, Brad is rumoured to be dating Ella Purnell, a 21-year-old actress. Before dating Angelina, Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer recently parted ways with her husband Justin Theroux, sparking rumours of the Friends star getting back with Brad Pitt. A recent report in a tabloid called NW claimed that Pitt and Aniston had eloped and secretly got married but the report turned out to be false. As of now, there is no word on whether the former couple have reconciliation on the horizon.