Is Ariana Grande still missing ex Pete Davidson’s rock?

Looks like singer Ariana Grande has learnt a lot post her breakup with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. The lady, jokingly, shared words of wisdom with her fans who are about to get engaged and officiate their love.

It so happened that the 25-year-old Bang Bang singer commented on an Instagram post by The Zoe Report, where her one-word advice will have you in splits. Basically, the post was promoting tips and tricks on how to find the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid). Ariana, however, left a kickass comment on the post; "Don't” and left us to laugh out loud.

You must be wondering why Grande made a public comment on a post which was about an engagement ring. Taking you back in time, Ariana had been gifted a huge teardrop diamond engagement ring from ex-flame Pete Davidson, that she reportedly returned after the duo called off their relationship.

In a conversation with GQ, Davidson shared the entire scenario, “The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, "Sick".

Seems like Ariana is in no mood for love right now.