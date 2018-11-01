Is Chris Evans aka Captain America to bid adieu from Avengers?

When Avengers 4 releases next year, it will mark the end of Phase 3 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. With that, some of the heroes of the MCU might have to say goodbye, for good. They’ll have to make way for a new generation of stars meant for Phase 4. As a result, fans are already mulling over theories, about which hero is likely to get the boot. Putting aside Tony Stark, one name that keeps cropping up in these discussions is Steve Rogers.

According to Cinemablend, actor Chris Evans could have already left the franchise if he wanted to, as he had signed for six films only. However, after three films on the Avengers and three Captain America movies, the actor seems to have chosen to stay back and see Phase 3 come to an end. He had explained the situation last year in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I had six films in my Marvel contract so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter. [I agreed] because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up,” he had said.

That comment makes it look like we’ll be seeing the last of Captain America next year. Evans had kicked up a storm recently when he posted an emotional message, speaking about his role. He did, however, clarify that it was a result of an emotional shoot on that day. That didn’t stop his fans from worrying about his possible departure though.

From what people are talking, it would seem like Cap might meet his end in Avengers 4, but we’ll know it for real when the film releases on May 3, 2019.