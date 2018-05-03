Is Ekta Kapoor working on a desi Game of Thrones?

There’s good news for all you Game of Thrones fans! No, HBO is not about to launch the final season sooner than expected, but who cares? Producer Ekta Kapoor, who owns the television screens, wants to pamper us with a new show. The show is reported to be along the lines of Game of Thrones!

A source speaking to TellyChakkar said that though the show will not be an official adaptation, it will have the feel of the original show. "Though not an official adaption, the project will have the feel and look of the medieval drama." Another source said, "It will have heavy dose of sex in it."

Reports claim that the show may even go on the floors as early as May, though the makers are still quite secretive about it. It is unclear who is being signed on for the show. The series will launch on Ekta’s OTT platform, ALT Balaji.

If you think that’s a lot to digest, there’s more. Reports of Ekta Kapoor adapting Karan Johar’s family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are also on the cards. Kapoor had said earlier that she is in the process of developing a family show after a long time. According to reports, Rajat Tokas, who worked in Jodha Akbar, will be playing the role of Rahul, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Word on the street is that Ekta has no plans to rest. She’ll also be working on a show based on the Kama Sutra. It is still unclear about is roped in for all these projects.