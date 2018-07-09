Is it for real? Justin Bieber reportedly engaged to GF Hailey Baldwin

Now, this bit of news has come as a delightful surprise for all the Beliebers. If reports are anything to go by then the young sensation, Justin Bieber, is already engaged to his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

Entertainment portal TMZ has reported that Justin supposedly popped the question to Hailey in Bahamas. The two were holidaying by the beach when Justin surprised Hailey by proposing her in front of everyone.

The report describes the scene and states that Justin's security asked everyone at the restaurant to put their phone away as something special was going to happen. And that's when Justin proposed Hailey.

Coincidence or not, Justin’s father posted a picture on Instagram stating that he is excited for the next chapter in his son's life.

Justin and Hailey started dating each other just a month ago and within no time they have grown so close. Their picture and PDA proves that they are deeply in love with each other. But the reports of their relationship culminating into an engagement has come as a total surprise to us. Who knew Bieber would be off limits so soon.

Anyway, we are yet to receive any confirmation on their engagement yet. But if true, then congratulations you two.