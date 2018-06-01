Is it ‘National Actors Releasing Albums Day’? Kevin Bacon, Scarlett Johansson and Ezra Miller release their albums

The Bacon brothers are on a roll as they release their new self-titled 10-track on Friday. They are going to embark on a three-month long US tour as soon as this album hits the internet.

But as Kevn’s brother Michael describes, it’s not a cakewalk for an actor to release their own music. "It's crazy how actors bring out some kind of hostility from a rock music crowd that rock (fans think), 'We have our idols and we don't want you to try to share that.' That kind of hero worship drives me crazy. I just find it such nonsense," Michael told AP.

Talking about actors and music, this Friday can rightly be called as ‘National Actors Releasing Albums Day’ as two other stars too will release their music. The album of Scarlett Johansson and Ezra Miller too will see the light of day today.

Scarlett Johansson and Pete Yorn’s album Apart made it to the internet while Ezra Miller’s band, Sons of an Illustrious Father, have dropped their sophomore album.

As Kevin jokes about the long period that people take to accept actors as musicians (In his case 25 years), all three of them have come a long way.

Talking about what makes the Bacon brothers different, Michael said, "What's unique about our band is most bands that have been around playing for 25 years are playing off hit singles from 20 years ago. We don't have anything. We have never had a record come off. It's a little different dynamic."