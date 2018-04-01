Is Jennifer Aniston leaning on ex-boyfriend Vince Vaughn?

Jennifer Aniston’s split with Justin Theroux early in 2018 had shocked fans across the world. The duo had released an official statement, mentioning that it was a mutual decision. Recent reports, however, suggest that the Friends star has been seeking advice from ex-boyfriend Vince Vaughn. Jen and Vince had dated for over a year after meeting on the sets of The Break-Up.

Reports quoted a source as saying, "Aniston and Vaughn have been chatting a lot over the phone lately. He’s someone she’s been leaning on during this tough time.” Vince reportedly still cares about Jennifer a lot and does not like seeing her sad. Aniston apparently wants to return the favour to him by helping him “get his passion movie project off the ground.” There are no details about the purported film that Vaughn plans to make.

However, Gossip Cop claims that the report is made up. The website says that they’ve been told by Vaughn’s representatives that the Jennifer had not approached Vince for support. The former couple has not been seen together in over a decade since their split in 2006. Speaking about his relationship with Jennifer, Vaughn had said in 2015 that he is still fond of her but he did not say anything about staying in touch.