Is Jill Zarin returning to RHONY post Carole’s exit? The lady answers…

Ever since Carole Radziwill announced that she is quitting The Real Housewives of New York show, there have been anxious questions around her replacement. And now, a source has revealed that the original cast member, Jill Zarin is returning. The source states that Jill is already in discussions with Bravo executives for the 11th season of the famed show. And while that may have got you excited, hang on as we have something that would surely be a dampener for you.

Unfortunately, that ain’t the truth as Jill has revealed to reporters on Saturday that she has no plans of getting back on the show right now. “It’s not true,” said Jill during a press conference from her sixth annual luxury luncheon that was held in memory of her late husband, Bobby Zarin at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. She admitted that “they haven’t called.”

For those unaware, she was an original cast member on RHONY when it had premiered, back in March 2008. She had appeared alongside Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord. She had a massive fallout with Frankel during the third season, but they have repaired their relationship recently.

“We’re good, we’re good,” Jill said on Saturday, explaining the two text often. “She came over to my house with her daughter. Without the cameras, I thought it was very authentic. I felt like she really reached her hand out and was saying let’s open — not a friendship, but a dialogue, so it’s all good.” Anyway, so coming back to RHONY, watch this space to know who fills in the shoes for the character.