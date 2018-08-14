Is John Cena obsessed with Indian sena?

‘Images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation’, reads John Cena’s Instagram bio. Well, the wrestler definitely is the man of his words. With his random social media updates, John Cena is definitely making our minds churn. And guess what? His recent Instagram posts features a few Indian celebs. The wrestler-turned-actor has shared a pictures of Indian comedian Kapil Dev and singer Daler Mehndi and we wonder why.
The pictures show Kapil doing his trademark ‘thullu’ signal and a still of Daler from his Punjabi superhit number Tunak Tunak Tun. While Kapil’s picture accumulated over 16,000 likes, Daler’s picture has over 26,000 likes.
Even Sachin Tendulkar has got some place on Cena’s Insta page.
Looks like John has been bit by some bug and made him so obsessed with Indian celebrities or as said, the Indian Sena. This is not the first time though! He has previously shared quite a few quotes by Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter proving himself to be a big fan of King Khan.
“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018
Sharing his love for Indian fans, Cena, who visited India in 2005, had told Hindustan Times, “I cannot tell you how fortunate I am to have so many Indian fans. Every day, I go on to my social media accounts, and I see so many fans from India wanting to talk to me.”