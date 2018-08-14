Is John Cena obsessed with Indian sena?

‘Images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation’, reads John Cena’s Instagram bio. Well, the wrestler definitely is the man of his words. With his random social media updates, John Cena is definitely making our minds churn. And guess what? His recent Instagram posts features a few Indian celebs. The wrestler-turned-actor has shared a pictures of Indian comedian Kapil Dev and singer Daler Mehndi and we wonder why.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 12, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 11, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

The pictures show Kapil doing his trademark ‘thullu’ signal and a still of Daler from his Punjabi superhit number Tunak Tunak Tun. While Kapil’s picture accumulated over 16,000 likes, Daler’s picture has over 26,000 likes.

Even Sachin Tendulkar has got some place on Cena’s Insta page.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

Looks like John has been bit by some bug and made him so obsessed with Indian celebrities or as said, the Indian Sena. This is not the first time though! He has previously shared quite a few quotes by Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter proving himself to be a big fan of King Khan.

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

Sharing his love for Indian fans, Cena, who visited India in 2005, had told Hindustan Times, “I cannot tell you how fortunate I am to have so many Indian fans. Every day, I go on to my social media accounts, and I see so many fans from India wanting to talk to me.”