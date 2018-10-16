Is Justin Bieber still hung up on his ex Selena Gomez?

They say your past always follows you and looks like the same is happening with singer Justin Bieber. The Baby singer who found love in model Hailey Baldwin and married her in September is apparently still hooked onto his ex. Yep, you heard that right! According to People, a music source confirmed that the 24-year-old Bieber is ‘not over’ his former girl Selena Gomez.

“This was his first great love and while he was young and travelling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” source told the magazine.

Reportedly, it was last week when Selena had checked into a mental health care following an emotional breakdown. Selena’s breakdown is also said to be due to Justin and Hailey’s marriage news.

TMZ claimed that the superstar experienced a downward spiral after seeking medical care for an alarmingly low white cell blood count twice in the last two weeks. This news did not go well with Justin Bieber. The source continued, “He was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy.”

We feel for Baldwin!

