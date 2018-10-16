Is Justin Bieber still hung up on his ex Selena Gomez?

They say your past always follows you and looks like the same is happening with singer Justin Bieber. The Baby singer who found love in model Hailey Baldwin and married her in September is apparently still hooked onto his ex. Yep, you heard that right! According to People, a music source confirmed that the 24-year-old Bieber is ‘not over’ his former girl Selena Gomez.
View this post on Instagram
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
“This was his first great love and while he was young and travelling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” source told the magazine.
Reportedly, it was last week when Selena had checked into a mental health care following an emotional breakdown. Selena’s breakdown is also said to be due to Justin and Hailey’s marriage news.
TMZ claimed that the superstar experienced a downward spiral after seeking medical care for an alarmingly low white cell blood count twice in the last two weeks. This news did not go well with Justin Bieber. The source continued, “He was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy.”
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
We feel for Baldwin!
