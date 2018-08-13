Is Meghan Markle preggers? Her mother's UK move suggests so!

One of the most endearing moment from Meghan Markle’s wedding was surely when her mom, Doria Ragland stood by her daughter’s side when he exchanged the wedding vows with Prince Harry. Right from being by Meghan’s side on the big day to riding just next to her in a Rolls-Royce to the wedding service at St. George's Chapel, Ragland was like a pillar of strength for Meghan.

And now Ragland is reportedly planning to stay close to her daughter. As reported by Sunday Express, Markle’s mother is supposedly planning to move to UK. Sources further reveal that the move-in can happen as early as next month and Doria is super excited about the same. A source close to Doria also shared that the lady has quit her job.

Rumours around Meghan’s life are not going to die down soon. Be it the pregnancy gossip or a feud with her father, Markle is surely grabbing a lot of limelight. While the royals have remained tight-lipped on the same, the latest reports of Doria all set to stay with Markle have added more fuel to the fire.

We wonder when will the Duchess of Sussex shed some light on the on these rumours.