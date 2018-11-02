Is Ridley Scott working on a Gladiator sequel?

Remember Gladiator? The movie that released in 2000 and became an instant hit. The film was nominated for 12 Oscars and went home with 5 trophies. Years have passed by with many discussions of a possible sequel. Now, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, director Ridley Scott has begun development on a new Gladiator flick. Peter Craig, who wrote The Town, will be working on the script and Paramount will be in charge of distribution.

Gladiator starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead roles. Crowe played the role of Maximus, while Phoenix was Commodus. A general in the Roman army, Maximus was betrayed by Commodus and was left to rot. Meanwhile, Commodus even sent men to murder his family. Maximus gets captured by slave traders and is forced to become a gladiator. Eventually, he returns to Rome as a gladiator in the hopes of avenging the death of his family.

The role earned Crowe the Best Actor Oscar and the film itself won Best Picture. Gladiator went on to rake in $460 million at the global box office. While Dreamworks was in charge of production in the first film, THR reports that they are no longer in charge. Universal, which co-produced Gladiator, has the option to join the team.