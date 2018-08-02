Is Travis Scott transphobic? Singer edits trans model from latest album

Travis Scott’s much-awaited third studio album Astroworld has already found itself in a controversial puddle. The artist is receiving a lot of flak on social media for removing a suggestive image of a transgender model named Amanda Lepore from the alternate night cover of the same album.

Astroworld 8/3 @david_lachapelle A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

An excited La Flame shared two versions of his album’s official cover on social media, which was photographed by David LaChapelle. Both the images uploaded were quite in contrast with regards to the theme. While one showed familial shot featuring children, the other one was bold and was decorated with naked women. But the second image apparently missed one minor detail; Trans model Amanda Lepore.

A cover posted by LaChapelle sees the Trans model on the left side of the golden Travis Scott’s head as she leans over him and stares back. However, in La Flame’s picture, the model has been chopped off.

This edited picture, naturally miffed Lepore’s fans and many other members of the LGBTQ community. The removal of Amanda from the frame only hints that he is transphobic. However, LaChapelle took to Instagram to squash the claims and wrote, "Everybody wants to explain everything with some phobia or whatever. This is a case of something else she can't seem to control lol. Ain't nothing to do with hating."

We wonder what Travis Scott has to say here!