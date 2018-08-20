Is Winona Ryder secretly married to Keanu Reeves?

Who can forget the 1992 Gothic film, Bram Stroker's Dracula that starred Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder? The film was based on the Gothic novel written by Bram Stroker that gave birth to the legend of the vampire and set up the plot to be used for years later in various films and series. So, obviously, the film created quite a stir when it released in 1992, and is still enjoyed by audiences of goth and gore.

Well, here's a nugget of information that will startle you: the Romanian priest that performed the onscreen wedding between Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves' character was a real priest and not an actor! It is quite possible that Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves just might be married as a real priest presided over their character’s wedding ceremony. The scene was also shot in one go, from beginning to end!

At a press event for her upcoming rom-com, called Destination Wedding, Ryder addressed the press, "We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God I think we're married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

There you have it. Another secret wedding took place, and the world had no idea! ​