Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 11.37 pm July 18 2019, 11.37 pm

The much-awaited IT Chapter 2’s full trailer was dropped by Warner Bros at the start of their San Diego Comic-Con panel. The trailer offers a lot of excitement and promises a memorable reunion for everyone. It explores the return of The Losers club to the town of Derry in Maine, as they come together to finish what they had all promised at the end of the previous film. James McAvoy portrays the older version of Bill Denbrough.

Check out the trailer of IT Chapter 2 below:

He’s waited 27 years. Watch the new trailer now. 🎈🎈 #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/gNbTV4Gqui — IT Chapter Two 🎈🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) July 18, 2019

In the trailer, Pennywise also expresses his eagerness to see The Losers club again stating that he has been waiting and craving for them. Nevertheless, the kids, now adults are prepared to stop Pennywise stating that they are here to finish it for good this time.

The trailer although exciting does not give the impression of a horror film, it, on the other hand, gives the feel of an adventure film which is focused on the second round of an unfinished battle from the past. It also drops hints that although our protagonists survived and left the town, the effects of their encounter with Pennywise has left them disturbed for the last 27 years and that the only way for them to get past is to put a permanent stop to him.