  3. Hollywood
IT Chapter 2 trailer: Pennywise returns for more terror in Stephen King sequel

Hollywood

IT Chapter 2 trailer: Pennywise returns for more terror in Stephen King sequel

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is back in the trailer for IT Chapter 2 and it's terrifying.

back
dancing clownhollywoodIT Chapter 2 trailerPennywiseStephen KingStephen King sequel
nextMET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian daughter' from the pink carpet!

within