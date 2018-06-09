It's a Girl! Hilary Duff announces her pregnancy with a sweet picture

It's quite a nostalgic moment for the 90s peeps who grew up listening to and watching Hilary Duff on their small screens. The Lizzi Mcguire star took to social media to make the sweetest announcement. She is expecting a baby girl!

Hilary is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Matthew Koma, and this is their first child together. He too took to his Instagram to share the same picture with an adorable caption. "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins," he stated.

We are so happy for both of them. May the little 'Material Girl' bring lot of happiness and many beautiful memories in the life of Hilary and Matthew.

This would be Hilary's second pregnancy. She already has a son with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Named Luca Cruz, the little one is aged 6. Hilary's sister Haylie Duff too welcomed her second daughter on Lulu Gray, this Tuesday.

Seems like it's raining happiness for the Duffs. Congratulations for the little bundle of joy, in advance. May you grow big with love and deliver the baby soon.