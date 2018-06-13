It’s a girl! Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt welcome their second child together

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt’s bundle of joy has arrived! The literary agent gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Emilia Giovanna Tucci, on April 19, People reports.

US Weekly confirmed in March that Tucci and Felicity were expecting their second child together. Blunt showed off her growing baby bump at the premiere of Tucci’s film Final Portrait, at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, on March 22. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012, also has a son Mateo, aged 3.

Several months before the pair’s first child was born, Tucci gushed to US that he was ‘excited to have a baby with Felicity and wanted the baby to be healthy.’

The Emmy winner is also dad of three other children with his late wife Kate, who he was married to from 1995 until she died from breast cancer in 2009. A year later, Tucci met Felicity at her sister and his Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski . They announced their engagement in 2011.

Lastly, congratulations to momma and papa!