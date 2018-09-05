image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
It's a pitt-y: Angelina Jolie regrets being romantically involved with Brad Pitt

Hollywood

It's a pitt-y: Angelina Jolie regrets being romantically involved with Brad Pitt

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 05 2018, 8.12 pm
back
ActorsAngelina JolieBrad PittBrangelinacouplecourtEntertainmenthollywoodSeparatedsix kids
nextMarvel teases relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy comic books
ALSO READ

Sunny Leone redefines simplicity with her alluring couture!

Airport diaries: Bipasha Basu doesn't seem to be in the mood to bid hubby Karan Singh Grover goodbye

Trolls on the prowl after Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput makes acting debut