It's a pitt-y: Angelina Jolie regrets being romantically involved with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina, used to set couple goals in Hollywood like none other. However, millions of fans were shocked to come across the news in September 2016 when the duo filed for a divorce. The main reason; allegations were reportedly charged on Brad’s misbehaviour with son Maddox. The separation news might be old, but the custody for their six children is still a battle in the court.

Looks like actor Angelina is over Brad for good, as per reports on Hollywoodlife.com. Well, that’s just not it as she has no regrets for ever being in a relationship with the man she met and fell in love with on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith. "The days of Angelina missing Brad have well and truly passed, all she wants now is for him to be out of her life, period," a source informed HL.

"Brad is actually willing to be pretty reasonable and civil for the sake of the kids, but if anything that just infuriates Angelina even more- he really can’t win at this point whatever he does," the source further added.

Well, all we can hope that both the parties finally come to a conclusion and, please, enough of this custody battle in the court.