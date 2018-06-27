It’s been seven years since the last Harry Potter film, what are the stars doing now?

When JK Rowling released the final Harry Potter book, Potterheads across the world rushed to grab a copy. But some part of them died a little as they realised that a new book is no more on the cards. The same goes for the films. After the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, fans finally bid a tearful adieu to their favourite characters and actors.
It has been over ten years since the last book and seven since the last film. The actors have moved on from their roles and are currently pursuing other projects. Here’s a look at what our childhood heroes are up to now.
Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley)
Dudley and Harry never went along until Deathly Hallows, which led us to wonder what went up with him post You-Know-Who’s death. While that remains a mystery, Harry Melling, who played Dudley, went on a mission to slim down. Melling has since worked on a number of theatre acts.
Mathew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)
Lewis is the perfect example of the benefits of puberty. After wrapping up the Harry Potter series, he joined television and worked on a number of shows such as The Syndicate, Bluestone 42, Ripper Street and others.
Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)
Bonnie worked on a number of films post playing Ginny Weasley, the fiery redhead who went to become Harry’s girlfriend and wife. After studying film from the London College of Communication, she wrote and even directed a short film titled Separate We Come, Separate We Go.
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)
Lynch was a huge HP fan who bagged the role after scouting out various fan pages. Following the last film, she acted at the theatres. Besides that, she's also known to be role model for people struggling with self-esteem and body image issues.
Lynch was a huge HP fan who bagged the role after scouting out various fan pages. Following the last film, she acted at the theatres. Besides that, she’s also known to be role model for people struggling with self-esteem and body image issues.
James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Phelps)
James is still acting and has worked on roles in The Turn and Ward 3. Meanwhile, Oliver stopped filming and he is into blogging, contributing to his website called Jop World, where he writes about sports and travel.
Katie Leung (Cho Chang)
Katie continues to act and is picking up a number of roles in television.
Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)
Watson graduated from Brown University after completing her filming of Harry Potter. She helped in launching a UN gender equality campaign called HeForShe. Besides that, she worked on a selective few roles in films, including Beauty and the Beast.
Watson graduated from Brown University after completing her filming of Harry Potter. She helped in launching a UN gender equality campaign called HeForShe. Besides that, she worked on a selective few roles in films, including Beauty and the Beast.
Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)
Rupert bought an ice cream truck and went around town supplying kids with ice creams. Following that, opened a hotel called Rigsby’s Guest House which he closed. He finally returned to acting, getting involved in theatre, TV and also films.
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)
Daniel picked up unique roles and even played a long nude scene in Equus. He also worked in The Woman in Black, A Young Doctor's Notebook and others.The stars who lived, and forever shall, in our hearts.
Daniel picked up unique roles and even played a long nude scene in Equus. He also worked in The Woman in Black, A Young Doctor’s Notebook and others.The stars who lived, and forever shall, in our hearts.