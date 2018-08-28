It's End Game for Taylor Swift and her decade-long agency life!

Singer Taylor Swift was 16-years-old when she signed her contract with Big Machine Label Group. The singer had sold more than 32 million albums in the US alone since then. And now, the decade-long contract is set to expire. The Bad Blood singer’s record deal with BMLG finally expires this November and fans are wondering if she will become a free agent post that, or sign a deal with another label.

According to Variety, ‘Taylor is free to negotiate with other labels but cannot officially sign with anyone until her contract obligations with Big Machine Records expires in November.’ Report further adds that her reps already had preliminary talks with other labels as well as Big Machine. BMLG reportedly gets 80% of their revenue from Taylor’s musical collection.

Taylor’s Reputation, which was released in November 2017, was her last under her BMLG. Speculations are also rife that BMLG has been negotiating hard to resign Taylor for long, but hasn’t been able to reach out to any deal as yet. She has also been reportedly ‘talking with other labels to evaluate how much she is worth on the open market as one of the world’s biggest superstars’.

Not many would know that actors Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also belong to the list of free agents. Will Swift join the club too? Let’s wait for more updates!