‘It's f**ked up what I did,’ reveals Mila Kunis on a horrible breakup' with Macaulay Culkin

The 34-year-old Bad Moms star Mila Kunis has been heavily reflecting on her broken affair with Macaulay Culkin. After dating for a decade, they called it splits in 2011.

In a recent conversation with close friend, Dax Shepard hor his podcats, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, she dished out some never-heard-before revelations about her past affair.

“I had a horrible, horrible breakup. No, I fucked up. I was an asshole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, “Yeah, you know what, I was a dick,” and accept it and I own it. And it’s fucked up what I did. It’s fucked up what I did, and it’s fucked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being,” said Kunis.

She continued, ‘You know, it’s been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by. I think enough mutual friends have been like … everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down. At 35, I could look back and be like, “I was 20”.’

In July 2015, the actress married Ashton Kutcher and is blessed with two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood. As for Culkin, he is dating former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song.