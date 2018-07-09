It’s happening guys! Will Smith accepts the heli bungee jumping challenge

The four mad guys from the insane YouTube channel Yes Theory have a mission and their eyes are set on Will Smith. These guys are known to do bizarre stuff and this time, they want their icon to do some bungee jumping, that too from a helicopter. Yes, you got that right!

Will Smith has been challenged to do Heli Bungee and honestly, we thought the star would have his apprehensions, but he seems pretty kicked about it. But wait, he’s got a very important condition, and that is he will jump from the Grand Canyon. Woah, isn’t that insane? Well, he’s also decided the day in advance as he announces with excitement that he is going to go for this crazy activity on his birthday which falls on the 25th of September.

For the uninitiated, this challenge was thrown at the actor some months back and he had agreed at the time, but had stated that he would only do it post the completion of his movie. And now, we have got the date from him and the fact that it’s going to happen from The Grand Canyon. Couldn’t have turned more exciting than this right?!