It’s insane: The trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone-shot movie Unsane is out

Steven Soderbergh, who stepped off the director’s seat in 2013 is making a comeback from retirement. This time with a psych-thriller titled ‘Unsane’. The movie revolves around a girl who finds herself being followed around by a digital stalker. The trailer of Unsane is finally out and the most interesting part is that Soderbergh shot the entire film on an iPhone.

The protagonist is played by Claire Foy who is famed for her acting in The Crown and in Wolf Hall. Dealing with a digital stalker, she attempts to get law enforcement involved but the exercise leads her to be confined in a mental asylum. But is she really insane? We will have to wait for the film to get that question answered. The trailer gives an indication that she’s sometimes genuinely a victim and at other times she’s just at the victim of the asylum system.

The plot has a lot in common with big hits like 1965’s Bunny Lake Is Missing and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes. It also has similarities to Flightplan and A Cure for Wellness. Although this isn't the first time a filmmaker shot entirely on iPhone, Soderbergh is possibly one of the most high-profile directors to do so.

Talking about the movie at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month Soderbergh said, “I think this is the future. Anybody going to see [Unsane] who has no idea of the backstory to the production will have no idea this was shot on the phone. That’s not part of the conceit.”

How iPhone footage looks stretched across your multiplex's silver screens will be interesting to see as the film hits theatres on March 23rd. Well, “Get a script and an iPhone and start shooting” is what Soderbergh says.