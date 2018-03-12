Jackie Chan confirms Rush Hour 4 as long as Chris Tucker signs on too

For all the Rush hour fans out there, here’s some good news. Popular actor Jackie Chan has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is on the verge of happening but at the same time has placed a condition. For Rush Hour 4, Chan needs Chris Tucker to sign on the project. Rush Hour 4 will be the fourth in the series with the last Rush hour 3 hitting the silver screens way back in 2007. Nevertheless, the movie was an instant hit.

In a recent appearance on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, Chan confirmed that the fourth installment in the highly successful (and hilarious!) franchise should be on its way by next year. “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed. The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, [we’ll] probably start. If... Chris Tucker agrees. It’s not about money! It’s about [having the] time to make. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4’.”

The first Rush Hour was released in 1998, followed by Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 six years later. The first film saw Chan play loyal and dedicated Hong Kong detective inspector Lee, who’s teamed up with Tucker’s loudmouth LAPD detective to rescue the Chinese Consul’s kidnapped daughter, while trying to arrest a dangerous crime lord along the way. Cue hilarious cultural differences and Chris Tucker’s ever-rising high-pitched voice.

According to producer Arthur Sarkissian, however, Chan needn't worry; he previously claimed that Tucker was “on board,” adding, “He said he would love to do it.”