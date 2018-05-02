Jackie Chan's daughter says she’s homeless due to ‘homophobic parents’

Rush Hour star Jackie Chan’s illegitimate daughter Etta Ng, who was in the news last year after reportedly attempting suicide, is back grabbing headlines again. Etta, along with her girlfriend Andi Autumn, posted a Youtube video claiming they are homeless and blaming the situation on her ‘homophobic parents’. As part of the caption for her video, Etta, who came out as lesbian last year, mentioned that the friend of Andi who offered them shelter is unable to help them anymore.

Blaming her parents for her homelessness, she can be heard saying, "I don't even understand what's happening because we have gone to the police, we have gone to the hospital, the foodbanks, the LGBTQ communities, shelters and all of them just don't give a s**t." She added: "We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things." Several reports claim that Etta’s girlfriend, Andi Autumn is a 30-year-old social media influencer and teacher from Canada.

Jackie’s Chan’s wife and Etta’s mother Elaine Ng Yi Lei, told digital news platform Coconuts in an interview, "I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money,"

Etta Ng was born to Jackie Chan and his actress and former beauty queen wife Elaine Ng Yi Lei in the year 1999.