Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her addiction to sex when she was young

On Monday, the Girls Trip actress, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed about her crazy sex addiction in the past on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

She said, “My sort of addictions jump. They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

She spoke about her dependency on alcohol, “I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle. And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”

She continued, "So I went cold turkey. That’s the thing about me, I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behaviour that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

This isn’t the first time that she has revealed about her addiction towards sex as she admitted to her daughter Willow Smith. In a previous episode, she had said, “I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys — lots. I don’t think I used toys with a partner, but I did use toys a lot alone. I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point."

Well, those are some deadly confessions there!