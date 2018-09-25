Jada Pinkett-Smith’s three generational selfie is ABSolutely stunning!

We love how our celebs, every now and then, present us with their top fitness videos, spreading all the fitness love. Jada Pinkett Smith is the latest to do so, but with added panache of course. She posted a three generational image and its seriously worth a look. It features her 64-year-old mum Adriene Banfield Jones, 17-year-old daughter Willow and 47-year-old self and its simply an ahhmazing workout selfie.

The terrific trio posing in sports bras and black leggings, flaunting their washboard abs is a sight to behold! Those well-earned muscles are just a sight of envy for us right now. But, we aren’t alone as the post has already garnered over 1.1 million likes.

This routine however is not foreign to them as last month too Jada shared a video of her mother Banfield-Jones sweating it out in the gym.

View this post on Instagram Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame??? @only1mrsn A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT

The three generation of women launched their own Facebook talk show called the Red Table Talk in which they share interesting personal stories. “I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is,” Willow said.

Way back in 2015, Jada shed light on her fitness motivation by saying, “the number one reason I go to the gym is because it keeps me sane. It gives me a place to exert energy, frustration, sadness, happiness, and joy. I don’t go to the gym just to look good. I go because it also keeps my head straight.”

More power to them!