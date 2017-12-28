Jaden Smith wants to act in Bollywood. Twitter grants his wish!

Twitter’s favourite person, Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith is at it again. The actor/musician has people laughing over yet another of his outrageous comment. This time, Jaden said that he wants to act in a Bollywood movie. While father Will was recently in India to promote his movie Bright, The Karate Kid actor’s aspirations has been met with many funny comments on Twitter.
There is a poster where Jaden’s face has been photo shopped onto Shah Rukh Khan’s in a poster of Om Shanti Om.
Say no more pic.twitter.com/w8mEcdPkhn— Bridget G. (@bgigglings) December 27, 2017
Will Jaden display some Bollywood dance moves?
December 27, 2017
Or will Jaden play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal?
I gotchu fam pic.twitter.com/SJKQDJU2fv— 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) December 27, 2017
Get ready to wet your tissues with tears as the Smith will star in the sequel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV— Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017
Jaden as Allaudin Khilji might be a better pick.
Well.... why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq— No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017
For some Bollywood education, Jaden was introduced to the King of Bollywood.
Meet The King Of Bollywood. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/0mdNdXJApp— SRK's(FAN NO.1) (@SRKsEvilFan) December 27, 2017
Can Jaden do justice to Govinda’s role in Raja Babu?
We welcome you Jaden 💐 pic.twitter.com/BSYWIiT7Zq— Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) December 27, 2017
Jaden is famous for making outlandish comments on Facebook. Workwise, he has just released a new album SYRE that has 17-tracks project. This is his first full-length album. Previously, the actor and rapper has dropped a single ICON.