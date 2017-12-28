Jaden Smith wants to act in Bollywood. Twitter grants his wish!

Twitter’s favourite person, Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith is at it again. The actor/musician has people laughing over yet another of his outrageous comment. This time, Jaden said that he wants to act in a Bollywood movie. While father Will was recently in India to promote his movie Bright, The Karate Kid actor’s aspirations has been met with many funny comments on Twitter.

There is a poster where Jaden’s face has been photo shopped onto Shah Rukh Khan’s in a poster of Om Shanti Om.

Will Jaden display some Bollywood dance moves?

Or will Jaden play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal?

Get ready to wet your tissues with tears as the Smith will star in the sequel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV — Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017

Jaden as Allaudin Khilji might be a better pick.

Well.... why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq — No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017

For some Bollywood education, Jaden was introduced to the King of Bollywood.

Can Jaden do justice to Govinda’s role in Raja Babu?

We welcome you Jaden 💐 pic.twitter.com/BSYWIiT7Zq — Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) December 27, 2017

Jaden is famous for making outlandish comments on Facebook. Workwise, he has just released a new album SYRE that has 17-tracks project. This is his first full-length album. Previously, the actor and rapper has dropped a single ICON.