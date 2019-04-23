image
  3. Hollywood
James Bond 25: Crazy amount brands are paying for product placement in 007 film

Hollywood

James Bond 25: Crazy amount brands are paying for product placement in 007 film

James Bond's 25th film is set to bring in the bucks with even more endorsement deals from Bollinger, Heineken and Aston Martin - but how much do they pay?

back
007 filmAston MartinBollingerHeinekenJames BondJames Bond 25
nextThanks to Omar Abdullah, we just revisited a Kashmiri Game of Thrones fan anthem!

within