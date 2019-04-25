  3. Hollywood
James Bond 25 to be unveiled Thursday

Hollywood

James Bond 25: Daniel Craig quits as next "great chapter" is his last 007 film

Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig's last James Bond film star confirms star at live announcement event

back
007bondBond 25Daniel CraighollywoodJames BondJames Bond 25
nextMadonna and Maluma tie the knot in new 'Medellín' video

within