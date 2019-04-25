James Bond 25: Daniel Craig quits as next "great chapter" is his last 007 film

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 10.35 pm April 25 2019, 10.35 pm

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond was unveiled at a live event announcing the next film, Bond 25. Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig 's last film as 007 as he says goodbye to the role he's held since 2006 taking over from Pierce Brosnan. Back in 2017 Craig, 51, confirmed after a lot of back-and-forths that the 25th 007 movie would be his last.

Craig debuted in the role in Casino Royale and, once Bond 25 is out, would have starred in five films in the Bond franchise. It's been four years since the last film so anticipation for the anniversary film is high.

Director Cary Fukunaga said: "Daniel is my favourite Bond and I want to make sure this run of films, which have been fantastic, have a really great next chapter and keep upping the ante so whoever is next has a harder job."

Craig will be joined by Rami Malek as the Bond villain. Oscar winner Malek sent a video message as he's in production in New York. He said: "I'm very much looking forward to joining the cast and crew very soon, I will be making sure that Bond does not have an easy ride of it in his 25th outing."

Why people didn't want Daniel Craig at first

While Craig is now the face of the franchise and has been accepted by fans it wasn't always the case. His blonde hair was a point of contention early on, with even director Sam Mendes sceptical, but he went on to make the agent more ruthless and proved to be a box office hit. Fellow Bond Roger Moore once said Craig "guaranteed Bond another 50 years of life".

Spectre was going to be his last Bond

At first, it seemed Spectre was to be his last Bond movie as Ian Fleming's agent, when, after its release, he said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than return to the role despite reports producer Barbara Broccoli apparently aggressively courting him to come back. Craig called his response a "really stupid answer" when on Stephen Colbert's show in 2017 explaining he'd been filming and two days later was asked if he'd do another Bond. Craig told Colbert: "I always wanted to [return], I needed a break. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait."

Suffering for Bond

Craig's time as Bond hasn't always been an easy one. He's had surgery on his shoulder and knees over the years thanks to his injuries on set as he performed his own stunts. Craig also likes to keep his personal life private and has said before it's a far cry from the agent's life. "I'm not James Bond," he once told Esquire magazine. "I'm not particularly brave, I'm not particularly cool-headed."

Who will play James Bond next?

Just before Spectre, there were reports that Tom Hiddleston was lined up to play 007 instead and the star is now back on the table and top of the odds after Craig confirmed Bond 25 was his last. Little was known about the next film, which still has no title, though it's rumoured to be Eclipse after a crew member listed it on her online CV. Before that, it was thought to be Shatterhand, but Broccoli dismissed this when a fan handed her a title card they'd made with the name.