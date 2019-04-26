James Bond 25: Full list of who stars in next 007 film

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 12.20 pm April 26 2019, 12.20 pm

The cast of James Bond's 25th film has been announced on Thursday at a live event in Jamaica. Bond 25 - still unnamed - is Daniel Craig's fifth and final film in the franchise. Craig is playing James Bond for the fifth and final time, while Ben Whishaw will play Q alongside Ralph Fiennes as M. The event was live on YouTube with the team sharing the news and details about the next film.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen will all join the cast of Bond 25, director Cary Joji Fukunaga said. Fukunaga also confirmed that Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright would reprise their roles in the series.

Producer Barbara Broccoli, director Cary Fukunaga and Michael Wilson kicked off proceedings to discuss their involvement. Michael joked that he may "make an appearance" himself.

But the big reveal was Rami Malek as the villain.

In a video message he said, "I'm stuck here in New York in production but I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew." He added, "I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon."

Producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the film's plot, saying, "Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film. He is enjoying himself in Jamaica".

She said they considered Jamaica to be Bond's "spiritual home" and added, "We start his journey here. We've got quite a ride in store for Mr Bond". She also said the film is as yet untitled.

James Bond 25 full cast

Léa Seydoux - Dr Madeleine Swann

Jeffrey Wright - Felix Leiter

Dali Benssalah

Ralph Fiennes - M

Rory Kinnear - Tanner

Ben Wishaw - Q

Naomie Harris - Moneypenny

Billy Magnussen

Ana De Armas

David Dencik - most likely also a villain

Lashana Lynch

Rami Malek - villain