James Bond 25: Meet Ana de Armas, the 'new Bond girl'

Ana de Armas has joined the cast of James Bond 's 25th film it was announced at the live event. The 30-year-old actress is set to star alongside Daniel Craig, and fans think she could be the next Bond girl. The Cuban joined the rest of the new - and old - cast for the live event on Thursday along with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in Jamaica - the location used in 1962's Dr No.

As well as Armas, Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen all join the cast of Bond 25, director Cary Joji Fukunaga said

Fukunaga also confirmed that Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright would reprise their roles in the series.

Who is Ana de Armas?

The 30-year-old is a Cuban-Spanish actress who debuted in a Spanish film in 2006 called Una rose de Francia, she went on to star in a Spanish TV show called El INternado. Then in 2015 she starred in Knock Knock and Exposed soon followed. She's also starred in Hands of Stone, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049 as Joi, the AI hologram.

James Bond won't be the first time she has starred alongside Craig, they both star in 2019's Knives Out.

You may also have seen her in the TV show Informer and the trailer for upcoming musical Yesterday.

Is Ana de Armas married?

Anna de Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

James Bond 25 news

Ana de Armas was revealed as one of the cast for Bond 25 at the live event in Jamaica on April 25. Jamaica is just one of the locations for the new Bond film, as the crew shoots in Italy, Pinewood Studios and Norway, where set photos already leaked showing a masked man chasing a young girl on a frozen lake.

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig's fifth outing as 007.

This is Craig's last turn playing 007, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Director Cary Fukunaga said, "Daniel is my favourite Bond and I want to make sure this run of films, which have been fantastic, have a really great next chapter and keep upping the ante so whoever is next has a harder job."

Bond 25 is still untitled.