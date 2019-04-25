  3. Hollywood
James Bond 25 to be unveiled Thursday

Hollywood

James Bond 25: The title and cast of Daniel Craig's film is soon to be revealed

James Bond 25 is making his way to the theatres.

back
00ZCary FukunagaDaniel CraigDanny BoyleJames BondLea SeydouxNeal PurvisPhoebe Waller-Bridgeralph fiennesRobert WadeScott Z BurnsSkyfallSpectreThe Guardian
nextAvengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

within