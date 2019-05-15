James Bond: Daniel Craig will resume filming within a week since his ankle injury

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 9.19 pm May 15 2019, 9.19 pm

The filming of Bond 25 hit a hitch recently as Daniel Craig injured himself after falling on the sets. It has been reported that the actor is ‘furious’ after the mishap, and he is currently in New York, undergoing treatment. However, new reports said that the torn ligament in his ankle is not as severe as it was expected and that he will resume filming within a week. Starting his work again will reportedly not worsen his injury.

"Things were deemed to be a disaster at first. But the injury is not as severe as believed and he will be able to film while not overexerting his ankle. Daniel was furious that he had suffered an injury after spending months getting into prime physical shape," a source told The Sun, adding that "he will be back on set within the week." Craig had flown over to New York for X-rays and was reportedly examined by the same surgeon who had worked on British footballer Harry Kane’s ankle injury.

Bond 25 will resume filming within a week

Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch on Set of Bond 25🧔🏼👩🏾‍🦱 #Bond25 #007 pic.twitter.com/GxnjxLmLxm — Tommaso Caverni (@CaverniTommaso) May 12, 2019

Since taking over the role of James Bond, Craig had faced a number of injuries. In 2005, he had suffered a blow to his face while performing his first ever stunt as the character, in Casino Royale. He had lost two of his teeth and a dentist had to be called into the film’s location to fix caps in his mouth. During the shoot of Quantum of Solace, he had torn a muscle in his shoulder and had even injured his ribs. The filming of Spectre too, saw him ending up on a surgery table after a knee injury.

Reports said that this time Daniel had injured himself during the shoot of a scene where he is chasing someone on foot. Metro UK quoted sources as saying that the actor was "in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle."