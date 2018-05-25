James Bond: Danny Boyle and Daniel Craig confirmed, film to release next year

Following endless speculations and rumours, we now have confirmation on the next James Bond film. The official 007 website revealed that director Danny Boyle will helm the project and Daniel Craig will return as the spy with a license to kill.

Production for the film will kick-off around December 2018 and the film will be released next year in October in the UK. The US will get to see it a fortnight later.

We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY — James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise,” said Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, in a statement.

The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures, which is a change from Sony Pictures which was previously in charge. However, the US release will be looked into by MGM.

Back in March, Boyle, who we know as the director of Slumdog Millionaire, said that he was working on a Bond script. John Hodge, the writer of James Bond 25 has been a collaborator for Boyle for a long time. He worked with Boyle on Trainspotting and its sequel and also for The Beach and A Life Less Ordinary.

With Hodge as the screenwriter, this would be the first Bond film which is not written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade since Tomorrow Never Dies, which was released in 1997.

Boyle worked in India when he directed Slumdog Millionaire, and with him at the helm, we might have sequences being shot here in India. Octopussy was shot in India, Skyfall was supposed to have a train sequence shot in Bangalore but it was scrapped. Let’s hope India can play a part in the upcoming 007 film.