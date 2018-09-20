James Bond gets a new director, after Danny Boyle’s exit!

On Thursday, it was announced via Twitter that Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the new James Bond movie. The 25th Bond instalment will commence it’s filming in London, at Pinewoods Studios on March 4, 2019. The movie is said to have a worldwide release on February, 14, 2020, a few months after its original target date.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Fukunaga, who won much acclaim for the 2015 war film Beast of No Nation, has replaced Danny Boyle, who exited the action project last month over differences with the producers and star Daniel Craig. Reportedly, Boyle clashed with the producer Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig over the ridiculous idea of killing James Bond. “There were discussions about killing off Bond in a dramatic fashion at the end,” an insider told The Sun.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2) — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

For the uninitiated, the production firm, namely Eon, had a very short span of time to get a new director on board, after Boyle’s August 21 departure. Well, the new release date of Valentine’s Day in 2020 is three months later than the original date of November 8, 2019. The 41-year-old American director, Cary, came to significance with 2009’s Sin Nombre. However, he won big time only after directing the first series of True Detective, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Finally, the James Bond movie is looking up which is a huge relief for the makers!