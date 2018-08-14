James Bond: It's been so long that Idris Elba is now playing along

Since before the 2015 Bond film Spectre was in the pipeline, rumour had it that Idris Elba will be playing the next James Bond. Director Antoine Fuqua had recently divulged details of a conversation where the franchise producer Barbara Broccoli mentioned that 'it was time' for a non-white actor to take on the role of 007.

Idris Elba is now giving into the speculation and teasing fans on Twitter. His recent tweets suggest that he, too, may be interested and/or approached to play the famous spy. Elba tweeted out a selfie, quoting the image with 'my name’s Elba, Idris Elba'. This simple sentence was enough to leave fans convulsing with excitement.

But it seems that the might-be Bond is just teasing his fans. Just a few hours later, the Thor actor clarified.

Don’t believe the HYPE... — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

Teasing, he surely is! According to industry sources, Elba had earlier refuted rumours of him playing Bond on basis of his age, believing he might be too old for the role.

Daniel Craig is yet to play out his last Bond role. The English actor is all set to return as Bond, for the fifth time, in 2019, in an untitled movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig has previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.