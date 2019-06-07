In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.27 pm June 07 2019, 5.27 pm

Production on the new James Bond movie has been dealt a fresh blow as health and safety bosses have launched a probe after three explosions tore through the set. One crewmember was injured when a stunt seemingly went wrong at London's Pinewood Studio this week, which has forced producers to halt work on Bond 25. The blasts ripped the set apart and caused thousands of pounds of damage, while one worker was hurt by falling debris.

Now Bond bosses are facing an investigation by officials at the Health and Safety Executive. A spokesperson for the body confirmed the probe, telling The Sun, "HSE is aware of the incident and making internal inquiries." The publication reports that planned filming last night was called off as the team has not been allowed back into the building after the blasts.

The explosions are believed to have been part of a stunt which involved blowing up a mock research lab, but The Sun reports too much gas was pumped into canisters rigged for the detonation. 007 star Daniel Craig was at Pinewood when the incident took place, but not near the blast site. He's believed to have inspected the damage and quipped: "It's not going to blow up on me is it?"