James Bond: The man with the golden Chewbacca

A gold finger-era James Bond figurine is up and about for some crazy antics at Your Pal James 007 and guess who’s giving him company? A golden Chewbacca, as he enjoys a piggy-back ride along. Director Aaron Reynolds shares the picture stating how he’s bought this James Bond action figure and it’s up for some fun adventures with the golden Chewbacca.

An old James Bond figure as he’s probably never been seen before

The Gold finger era figure was earlier seen holding a gun and riding a bike, and this time around, he has another friend giving him company, it seems. Speaking of the James Bond franchise, the latest James Bond flick has hit a roadblock as Danny Boyle has quit as a director. The fate of the next 007 outing is left hanging as the director has left the boat. Now, the question on everyone’s mind is if Sam Mendes will be back to hold the directorial reins or a new British director will take over?

Danny Boyle had earlier hinted of leaving the project, but rewrote the script provided to him by the studio. Reportedly, clashes with Daniel Craig over creative differences became one of the reasons for his exit. Now, as Boyle has gone off the project, let’s see which filmmaker takes on the upcoming Bond flick.