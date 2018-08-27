image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

James Bond: The man with the golden Chewbacca

Hollywood

James Bond: The man with the golden Chewbacca

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   August 24 2018, 10.13 am
back
007EntertainmentGolden ChewbaccaGoldfingerhollywoodJames Bond
nextNick Jonas scores big on Sanskrit(i)
ALSO READ

If Idris Elba isn't the next 007, then these 006 actors may play Bond instead

Will a black man finally be James Bond? Idris Elba may just be the new 007

Can you guess the amount Daniel Craig will be paid for his last Bond film? It’s mind-boggling